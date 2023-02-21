Obituary for Gerhard F. Schmitt

Gerhard Francis Schmitt, age 82, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2023 surrounded by family.
Gary was greeted in heaven by his wife Mary; son Richard; and parents Gerhard and Eleanor.
He is survived by sons, Dave (Terri), Tim, and Brad (Denise) Schmitt; daughter, Lisa (Robert) Dehn; daughter-in-law, MJ Maynard; grandchildren, Jesse (Jenny), Holly, Dylan, and Taylor Schmitt; Anthony LaFromboise; and Quinn Maynard; great grandson, Hayes Schmitt; special friend, Rosie Schoenecker; siblings, Barbara Tobias, Howard Schmitt, Jeannette (Pete) Stemmer, Karen (Jeff) Frana; and many nieces and nephews.
Gerhard was born on October 15, 1940 in Shakopee. The son of Gerhard and Eleanor (Jansen) Schmitt. Gary grew up in Shakopee and enjoyed spending time outside taking care of animals, hunting, fishing, and exploring the Minnesota River bottoms with friends. Gary graduated from Shakopee Senior High School in 1958 and went on to attend Dunwoody Institute before beginning a 40+ year career in plumbing. Gary wed the love of his life, Mary, on June 18, 1960 in Shakopee and went on to raise five children.
Throughout his life, Gary retained his love for the outdoors and was excited to share this passion with his children and grandchildren. He made sure his family could experience this joy by taking them camping, hunting, and on fishing trips to Canada. Gary also enjoyed spending his summers on the seat of his Harley, and winters on his snowmobile; adventures he naturally passed down to his loved ones as well.
Gary with his big heart and strong faith to guide him, spent his life sharing his generosity with others, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. A gracious, dependable, and principled man, Gary sought to share these values and kindness with anyone who touched his life. Gary will be remembered by all as a thoughtful and caring man, and endlessly admired for his selflessness, integrity, and humility. He was truly one of a kind, who will forever be missed.
All services will be held on Monday, February 27 at Church of St. Mark, 350 South Atwood Street, Shakopee: Visitation 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Livestream will be provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
