Obituary for Gerrie A. Heiland

Gerrie A. Heiland, age 90, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Gerrie was born on March 26, 1933, in Shakopee, the daughter of Edward and Florence (Buesgens) McGovern. She married Andrew Heiland on September 14, 1957, in Shakopee.
Gerrie worked at Friendship Manor as a dietary aid for many years. She also volunteered at Stan's Museum and with Loaves and Fishes, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and also enjoyed gardening, and quilting. Gerrie was a big Minnesota Twins fan, and enjoyed her Saturdays with the coffee girls. She absolutely loved her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; parents, Edward and Florence McGovern; and infant son, Keith.
Gerrie is survived by her children, Dale Heiland, Lisa Heiland, Cheryl Heiland (Joe Gillis), Renee (Randy) Monnens, Craig Heiland, and Kurt Heiland; grandchildren, Kristy (Chris) Breimhorst, Keith (Crystal) Monnens, Beth (Quinton) Chamberland, David Waldvogel and Nathan Waldvogel; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Aggie Pass.
Visitation is Friday, April 14, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Private family interment Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at