Obituary for Gerrod D. Breezee

Gerrod Donovan Breezee, age 49, of Pemberton, MN, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home.
Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2 p.m. with visitation 1 to 2 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The burial will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Cemetery, in Park Rapids, MN.
Gerrod was born November 30, 1971 in Mankato, the only child to Warren and Phyllis (Sandman) Breezee. He was baptized at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Mankato, and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1990. He then furthered his education at Normandale Community College where he earned his Associates degree. He has been a resident of Pemberton, MN, since 2003. He had worked at various companies before most recently working for ANGI in sales. He thoroughly loved spending time with his daughter, Braxton, and also fishing and video games. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan and enjoyed watching all sports.
He was preceded in death by his father, Warren, grandparents, William and Rosella Sandman, Warren and Mary Breezee, and other aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his daughter, Braxton of St. Clair; mother, Phyllis of Chaska; aunt, Barbara (Gary) Degn of Hutchinson; uncles, William Sandman of St. Cloud, Ted (Sheila) Breezee of Detroit Lakes, Clayton (Donna) Breezee of Willmar; great aunts, Shirley Burmeister, Elsie Alsleben, Beverly Alsleben and Dorothy Alsleben; many cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.