Obituary for Gerry Yumul

Gerry Pangan Yumul, age 49, of Victoria, died at home on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Memorial Mass is Friday, September 20, 11 a.m. with time of sharing starting at 10 a.m., all at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria.
Gerry was born on July 16, 1970, in the Philippines, to Rodrigo and Iluminada Yumul. He met his wife, Mary, while they were both working on the island of Saipan. A talented artist and designer, Gerry worked as a Digital Solutions Manager at Paradign Education Solutions. He was an avid cyclist, runner, and car enthusiast. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling with his family. As the winner of the American College of Cardiology's 2015 "I am CardioSmart" contest, he inspired and advocated for his fellow hear patients.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his wife, Mary Jo and son, Kyle of Victoria; brothers and sisters, Lucila Yumul, Lolita Yumul, Rodolfo Yumul, Laarnie Cordero; parents-in-law, Mike and Chris Rybak and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles.
