Obituary for Gertrude A. Suel

Gert was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a caring teacher, spirited Democrat, and trusted friend to all who knew her.
Gert was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Brown; her husband, John; her sister, Betty; and her brother Tom.
She is survived by her children,
Dr. Jim Suel, Bill Suel, Mary Pat Suel, Kelly Bishop (Dan), Mark Suel, Charlie Suel, and Maura Kipp; her brothers, Dr. Frank Brown and John Brown; her seven cherished grandchildren, Katie, Peter, Julia, Alex, Luke, Kathleen, and Estelle; and her many dear nieces and nephews.
Gert was born and raised in Madison Lake, MN. Her favorite childhood memories were extended family gatherings and skating on Madison Lake with her brothers. She attended All Saints Grade School and graduated from Loyola High School in 1948. After earning her degree from Mankato State Teachers College, Gert began her high school teaching career in Watertown. Gert held subsequent teaching positions in Buffalo, Shakopee, Bloomington, and Chaska. Gert was beloved by her students, many of whom greeted her around town and around the world for years afterward. Carver Scott Co-op, an alternative high school where Gert taught into her seventies, held a special place in her heart.
It was in Shakopee that Gert met and married John Suel, the founder of the Shakopee Valley News. John shared Gert’s zeal for socializing and politics. Gert was appointed to two terms on the Metropolitan Airport Commission by governors Wendell Anderson and Rudy Perpich. An avid reader, Gert was an active member of the Shakopee Book Lover’s Club for over sixty years. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Mary’s Church and the Parish of Saints Joachim & Anne. Gert loved gardening and lively conversations (“woo-hoo!”) in her kitchen and on her front porch. With sparkling eyes and a heart of gold, “Gertie” had a way of making each person in her path feel like they were the most special and important human being in the entire world.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gert’s memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Union Gospel Mission (www.ugmtc.org), Catholic Charities/Dorothy Day Center (www.cctwincities.org), or the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org).
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at