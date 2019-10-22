Obituary for Gertrude F. Sylvester

Gertrude F. Sylvester (Zender), age 93, passed away on October 8, 2019
Funeral service will be held November 2 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's church in Prior Lake. Luncheon will follow.
Born September 22, 1926, Gert grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Central High. In 1950 she married Thomas Sylvester from St. Cloud who she met while working at Glacier National Park.
In 1956 they moved to Prior Lake and there they made their home with their three children, Tom, Mary and Cathy.
She loved to travel and her many dogs she had over the years.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Tom, Mary Becotte, Cathy (Michael) Snyder; grandchildren, Kayla (John) Kriesel, Nathaniel Becotte, Jacob (Sarah) Snyder; great granddaughter, Chloe Kriesel; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; daughter-in-law, Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Last Hope Animal Rescue.