Obituary for Gilbert M. Kerber

Gilbert "Gib" Matthew Kerber, age 93, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 1 p.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Casketbearers will be Francis Kerber, Ronald Kerber, Roman Kerber, Dennis Kerber, Karen Beyer, Daniel Weiser and Jon Gersdorf. Burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Gib was born on May 31, 1927 in Chanhassen Township, Carver County, to Dennis and Pauline (Diethelm) Kerber, one of 11 children He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at St. Huberts Catholic Church in Chanhassen. On April 19, 1949 he married Elsie Luce at St. Mary's Marystown Catholic Church in Shakopee. Gib served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, lifetime member of the Chaska American Legion and Chaska VFW. He was past commander of the VFW from 1985 1987. He and Elsie lived in Iowa from 1968 1978 before moving to Chaska. He was employed at FarmHand Inc. in Hopkins for 17 years and he also worked at Anderson Machine and Tool in Chaska. He drove bus for the Carver County Veterans Service and also for Auburn Manor Care Center for many years. His wife Elsie died in August of 2018.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie; his parents; grandchildren, Jason Weiser and Phyllis Kerber; brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Dorothy), Richard, Leon (Marlene), Guido (Bernie), Rita Kerber; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gladys (Ray) Scheuren, Corrine (Norbert Nubby) Theis, Lucille (Ralph) Weckman, Vern Theis.
Survivors include his children, Dennis (Maureen) of Seattle, WA, Ronald (Jake) of Grinnell, IA, Karen (Gary) Beyer of Nashua, IA, Diane (Scott) Weiser of Des Moines, IA, Gloria (Don Lyon) Gersdorf of Des Moines, IA, Roman of Grinnell, IA, Francis (Renee) of Chaska; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Robert Kerber of Richmond, WI, Mary Lou Kerber of St. Cloud; sisters and brother-in-law, Doris Theis of Chaska, Ruth (Leon) Schmidt of Chaska; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.