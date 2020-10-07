Obituary for Gina E. Sandbo

Gina Elizabeth (Geurs) Sandbo, age 39, of Carver, died unexpectedly in her sleep on Sunday, September 27, 2020
Gina was born December 23, 1980 in Mankato to John and Faye (Anderson) Geurs. She grew up and attended school in Mankato, graduating from MSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. September 7, 2013 she married Ryan Sandbo in Mankato after an 11 year courtship. She worked as a merchandiser for SAS food distributors.
Gina enjoyed arts and design, cooking, taking loving care of her dogs, going on motorcycle rides with Ryan and spending time with Jaden, family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan; step-son, Jaden Hackbarth; her special dog, Bubba; parents, John and Faye Geurs; father-in-law, Bruce Sandbo; mother-in-law, Maureen (Gary) Warmington; sister, Theresa Geurs; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; aunt Mary Geurs and uncles, Greg and Ron Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local Humane Society or Dog Rescue Programs.