Obituary for Gina Tupy

Surrounded by loving family, Gina Tupy earned her wings, as she entered eternal peace on Sunday morning, April 18, 2021. Ginas youthful spirit and deep love of faith will live on in all the lives she touched for many generations to come.
Holy Hour honoring Gina was held on Tuesday, April 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., with the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. A visitation is on Wednesday, April 21, from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, April 22, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Church. Father Tom Walker will preside. Masks are required. Guests may also join via live streaming at stmichael-pl.org and click on the live stream tab. Gina will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Gina Tupy Legacy Foundation.
Regina Clare was born the eighth of nine children to Warren and Georgia (McNamer) Collins. She grew up in Kendall, WI on a small family farm. At a young age, Ginas parents instilled in her a strong Catholic foundation and Irish heritage. They would be the pillars in her life.
While praying in a church, Gina saw Harry Tupy also praying. A conversation began and unbeknown to them, they would find a life filled with love, family, and faith. Gina and Harry were united in Holy Matrimony on June 6, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Kendall. The newlyweds settled down in Prior Lake and raised four high spirited sons, Craig, Garry, Brett and David.
Gina was first a wife and mother. As the kids grew, she then entered cosmetology school to help Harry run the Laker Barber Shop (later renamed The Hair Mate). Gina was a talented stylist, but her true gift was the special way she connected and counseled her clients and colleagues. This was a springboard to the next chapter in Ginas life. She inspired the youth, teaching religious ed as a volunteer at St. Michael. She eventually wrote a letter to Bishop Roach expressing the need of support in building a stronger program for the youth. That is when Ginas legacy began. She accepted a full-time position of the Director of Senior High Faith formation and Youth Ministry at St. Michael. Gina had a special glow that brought the youth closer to know and love Jesus.
Gina lived life loud and was up for any experience, with balancing it all with prayer. She fed people physically and spiritually. Any time Gina had an opportunity to teach the faith, she flourished. Gina was a spiritual anchor. She was like a compass and knew the right direction to pull you through lifes trials and tribulations, especially for her family. Gina loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her world and she remained active in their lives. Gina had a special and unique relationship with each one.
Gina was everyones mom; it did not matter the age. She understood Gods purpose in her life. Gina showed others how to be generous, kind, driven and to experience life by laughing, believing, and praying. Gina was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago and given only six months to live. God had other plans; her work was not yet done on earth.
Deeply loved, Ginas legacy now lives on in her sons, Garry (Amy), Brett (Colette), David (Jessie); grandchildren, Taylor, Nick, Ashlee (Josh) Rickert, Jacob (Rachel), Joe (Carol), John (Jessica), James (Teresa), Catherine, Justin, Alexandra, Victoria, Jarryd, Jovian, Jesse, Jeorge, Gabe, Sophia, Michaela, Max, Zach, Matt, Sam, Owen, Brooklynn; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Toni), Joanne, Joe (Marge), Rita (Jim); other relatives and friends.
Gina was greeted home by her husband, Harry; son, Craig; great grandsons, Levi Rickert, Thomas Tupy; parents, Warren and Georgia; siblings, Mary (JD), Helen (Len), Marguerite, and Patty.
Happy moments praise God, difficult moments seek God, painful moments trust God, quiet moments worship God every moment thank God!
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Tupy family.