Obituary for Gladys I. Beckman

Gladys Inez (Guetzkow) Beckman, age 94, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Carver, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9 a.m. all at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Rd. 40, Carver, with Pastor Sarah Bunge officiating. The casketbearers will be her grandchildren. The burial will be at East Union Lutheran Cemetery, Carver.
Gladys was born April 6, 1925 in New Germany, MN, the youngest of six children to Carl and Lorna (Westerman) Guetzkow. She was baptized in New Germany and confirmed in Waconia. She attended the Waconia Lutheran School and the public school. On November 14, 1945 she married Clifford Beckman at the Lutheran Church in Excelsior. They had three children. Gladys and Clifford had a hobby farm in East Union, near Carver for 52 years. She worked various jobs throughout her years. She managed the Chaska VFW Club for 10 years, prior to retirement. She was a member of East Union Lutheran Church, the Chaska Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed socializing with family and friends, fishing, going to polka dances, playing cards and bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford, parents, and siblings, Harold, Wilmer, Norman, Raymond and Glenna Hill.
Survivors include her loving children, Curtis (Karen) of Pahrump, NV, Gayle (Manley) Vinkemeier of Belle Plaine, Susan Peterson of Belle Plaine; seven grandchildren, Curtis Lee Beckman, Timothy Beckman, Brandt (Brenda) Vinkemeier, Jeffrey (Sheila) Vinkemeier, Nathan (Libby) Peterson, Amanda (Matt) Kroneman, Brian (Kelly) Peterson; 16 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.