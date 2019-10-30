Obituary for Glen E. Anderson

Glen Edward Anderson, age 77, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving children Kevin and Sara.
Glen was born in Estherville, IA to Glen and Leona Anderson. He was raised in St. Paul and was a graduate of Humboldt High School. After high school Glen enlisted and served in the US Army.
Through mutual friends he met the love of his life, Dolores “Dee” Marjorie Viebahn; they married and eventually settled in Shakopee to raise their children.
Glen spent his career as an Accountant at the Minnesota Correctional Facility for Women in Shakopee and retired in 2010. He was always a favorite amongst his co-workers and the inmates.
After retirement Glen’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children. He loved spending hours in the garage he built with his son. He was his son’s biggest fan each week as he pursued his hobby of racing, which was a beloved activity for the entire family. He also loved spending time with his wife and daughter as they created beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. He loved growing tomatoes and cucumbers and always yielded amazing crops. He also was a huge fan of a good card game.
Glen will be most remembered for his kindness and generosity towards others. He was a man, that despite his physical challenges, would be there for anyone and everyone at any time or place.
Glen is survived and will be insurmountably missed by his two children Kevin and Sara; his brother Tom (JoAnne) of St. Paul; sister-in-law Kathy Anderson of St. Paul; brothers-in-law Paul Allis of Estherville, Iowa, Victor Viebahn (Colleen) of Cloquet, Minnesota, Gary Viebahn (Janice) of Bonita Springs, Florida and Rick Viebahn of Maui, Hawaii; and many nieces and nephews.
Glen is proceeded in death by his wife, Dolores; his parents Glen and Leona; his parents-in-laws Hubert and Ria; his sister Catherine; his sister Ellen; his brother Michael; his nephew Eric; and his beloved pets Tiffy, Ben, Rocco, Parker and Phoebe.
Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 30, beginning at 4 p.m., at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre, 112 Lewis Street South, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at