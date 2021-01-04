Obituary for Glen H. Parpart

Glen "Putt" Harold Parpart, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Shakopee on December 28, 2020.
Glen was born on June 14, 1952 in Glencoe, MN the third of seven children of Harold and Elaine (Herman) Parpart and graduated from Chaska High School. He married Sharon (Wagner) Parpart on July 7, 1984 in Shakopee and happily became the stepfather of Tim Wagner.
He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycle and snowmobiling, and woodworking. He always kept busy with collecting things while in retirement, such as antique toy cars and pocket knives, as well as learning to play electric guitar. When his three grandchildren came along he loved being "Gramps" and spending time with them.
Glen was survived by his wife, Sharon; stepson, Tim (Jenny); grandchildren, Kaylee, Kaci, Hudson Wagner of Belle Plaine; siblings, Beverly O'Day, Debra Parpart, Linda Parpart, Steve, Keith, Mark. Preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation is Tuesday, January 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. all at Parkside Church, 9560 Paradise Lane, Waconia. A recording of the service can be found on Putt’s obituary page on www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.