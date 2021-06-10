Obituary for Glen W. Willmsen

Glen “Willie” Walter Willmsen, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Visitation Saturday, June 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Glen’s Life at 11 a.m., all at New Creation Lutheran Church, 1053 Jefferson St. South, Shakopee. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee, with military honors provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, consider an act of kindness, volunteering your time or a donation to your church or charity in honor of Glen.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
