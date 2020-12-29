Obituary for Glen W. Willmsen

Glen "Willie" Walter Willmsen, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Glen was born on February 14, 1940, in Glencoe, MN, and raised in Arlington, MN by his parents Walter and Martha (Brockoff) Willmsen. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of the Shakopee American Legion. Glen married Annette Hueser on May 27, 1967, in Arlington.
Glen worked in the trucking industry, first as a truck driver, and then as an Operations Manager at Transport America where he spent the rest of his career until retirement. Glen's faith was of utmost importance. He spent countless hours serving his church and congregation in a variety of ways. His generosity shone through his actions. These actions had an impact on everyone he met. Glen could often be found in the yard tending to his lawn or flowers. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, listening to old time music, watching football and the Minnesota Twins. He will be deeply missed!
Glen is survived by his wife, Annette; sons, Christopher and Curtis Willmsen; daughter, Tyonn Willmsen (Walter Sloboden); brother, Robert (Evonne) Willmsen. He was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey (Gustaf) Goehl; brother, Larry Willmsen.
A Celebration of Glen's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider an act of kindness, volunteering your time or a donation to your church or charity in honor of Glen.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at