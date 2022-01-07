Obituary for Glendon Roepke

Glendon Clarence-Alvin Roepke, age 85, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022.
He was born October 27, 1936 on the family farm in Round Grove Township near Stewart, MN to Ben and Lillie Roepke. Glen graduated from Stewart High School. He served in the Army Reserves, while concurrently earning a Certificate in Computer Programming from the Minnesota School of Business. Glen met his future wife, Sharon, at George's Ballroom in New Ulm, MN in 1957, and they were married on September 26, 1959, and celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage. He moved to Le Sueur in 1962, and worked for Green Giant for many years, while also completing an Associate's degree in Computer Programming at Mankato State University. In 1983, he moved to the Twin Cities.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter, Susan (Scott) Gorka; son, Mark (Amy) Roepke; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Linnell; five grandsons, Cole, Jacob, Cade, Ryan, and Cameron; brothers, Melvin and Virgil; and many other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Scott; brothers, Willmer, Arnold, Maynard, and Loren.
Glen's favorite place was his cabin, where he enjoyed the company of his family, and the solitude of his fishing boat. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and watching his favorite sports teams, the Twins and Vikings. Glen will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and sharp wit.
Please join us for a Celebration of Glen’s Life on April 23 at 1 p.m. at St James Lutheran Church, 3650 Williams Drive, Burnsville.
