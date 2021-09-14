Obituary for Glenn J. Nemanic

Glenn Joseph Nemanic, age 53, Jacksonville, FL (formerly of Jordan and Shakopee) passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at home. Born In Portsmouth, VA at the U.S. Naval Hospital to Lance and Janet (Beloy) Nemanic on April 18, 1968.
He is survived by wife, Kristin and son, Antonio; stepdaughter, Kelsey (Paul) Foster; grandchildren, Morgan and Alan Foster of Jordan; parents, Lance and Janet (Beloy) of Palm Coast, FL; brother, Aaron (Heather) Nemanic of Palm Coast, FL; nephews, Ian Nemanic of Palm Coast, FL; Gavin and Noah Keck of Marville, TN; niece, Ally Keck of Palm Coast, FL; grandmother, Nancy Leaf of Golden Valley, MN; uncles, Ronald (Sandy) Nemanic, Hoyt Lakes, MN; Douglas (Mary Lou) Nemanic, St. Paul, Paul (Emily) Leaf, Big Lake, MN; Gary Leaf (Mimi) Temple City, CA, Ken Leaf, San Francisco, CA; aunt, Kathleen (Richard) Cary, San Antonio, TX; Lori (Jim) Jensen, Big Lake, MN, Cheryl (Terry) Good, Champlain, MN; special aunt and uncle, Dennis and Lisa Hannigan, St. Paul. Numerous and wonderful loving cousins, great cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Rose and Frank Nemanic; Blodwyn and Joseph Beloy, and Charles Leaf; uncle, Joseph Beloy; cousins, Geoffrey Nemanic and Leanne Nemanic.
A Catholic Mass will be for the Celebration of Life at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast, FL on September 22, 2021 at 11 am. Dedication of a walking stone and columbarium plaque in December.
Glenn loved fishing and rebuilding old cars. He loved the ocean and spending time with his family and carrying on Italian holiday traditions. He worked at various Auto Sales Companies and co-owned a new construction watering proofing business. Glenn was also a former Minneapolis Police Reserve Officer.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Glenn's name to your local Humane Society or Rescue Animal Shelter.