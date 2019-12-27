Obituary for Glenn L. Kerkow

Glenn Louis Kerkow, of Montgomery, formerly of Jordan, passed away on Christmas morning 2019, at the age of 86.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 4 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 105 Spruce Avenue NW, Montgomery. Pastor will Jason Pollington preside. Glenn’s grandchildren will act as pallbearers and he will be laid to rest at Spirit Hill Cemetery in Jordan.
On August 1, 1933, Glenn Kerkow was born to parents Harold and Lillian (Kettelhorn) Kerkow in Jordan. He was the oldest of four boys. At a young age, Glenn experienced the hardship of his father dying. While it was a difficult time, it instilled a strong work ethic in Glenn. He gained new responsibilities and worked a daily milk & newspaper route to support the family.
The loss of his father and need for hard work and providing for others carried with him throughout his life as he always worked multiple jobs to be sure his family was provided for. These occupations included bartender, gravedigger, fireman, ambulance, electrical lineman. Glenn always said his favorite job was bartending because he loved to socialize and meet new people. For 36 years, he was a lineman and later, Maintenance Supervisor at MN Valley Electrical (formerly REA). As a lineman, he was one of the last to climb the poles the “old fashioned way” step by step.
Glenn was devoted to community. For five years he served on the Jordan Fire Department and 24 years with the Montgomery Fire Department. Glenn and Mary, along with fire department friends, attended many annual firemen conventions over the years. Glenn also helped with the Montgomery Ambulance Service for 10 years. At St. John Lutheran Church, Glenn served many years on the church council, endowment committee and cemetery board in which he still was recently very active on. He truly had a servant’s heart and gave tirelessly to what matter most to him—family, faith, community.
While in high school, Glenn began dating his sweetheart Mary Sunder. On July 24, 1954, the young couple exchanged wedding vows at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jordan. They first settled in Jordan but later moved their family to Montgomery. During their 65 years of marriage, they were blessed with five wonderful children, Deb, Bruce, Penny, Brice and Kelly.
Glenn enjoyed being active and loved to work out. He proudly completed a week long bike across Minnesota - Bike MS. He liked to spend his time outdoors working in the yard and grilling. Listening to polka music was a favorite pastime and he taught all his children to polka and waltz. A true family man, Glenn enjoyed every moment spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family took countless camping trips together. Glenn and Mary cherished their traditional weekly outing—Saturday church service following by a pizzazz pizza supper.
In retirement, Glenn and Mary enjoyed visiting local casinos to try their luck with the penny and nickel slot machines. Despite Mary’s passing in April of 2019, Glenn’s faith remained steadfast and his devotion to family never wavered.
Glenn is loved and missed by his children, Deb (Mitch) Blaschko, Penny (Tim) Johnston, Brice Kerkow, Kelly (Pat) Korbitz; grandchildren, Vanessa (Jessey) Holicky, Nick Blaschko, Krystle (Nate) Kaderlik, Katelin (Garrett) Miller, Kassidy Korbitz(Alex Burns), Natalee Korbitz, Konnor Korbitz; great-grandchildren, Brennon Holicky, Blayke Holicky, Brooklyn Holicky, Taelynn Kaderlik, Breckston Kaderlik, Brynlee Kaderlik, Easton Kaderlik, Raeghan Miller; brother, Fred (Pearl) Kerkow; Carol Stier (Earl’s significant other); other relatives and friends.
Glenn was greeted in Heaven is his wife, Mary Kerkow; son, Bruce Kerkow; brothers, Weymie (Marion) Kerkow and Earl Kerkow; parents, Harold and Lillian.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral & Cremation, Jordan.