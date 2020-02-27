Obituary for Glenn O. Graber

Glenn Orin Graber, age 63, of Hibbing and formerly of Shakopee, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.
He was born December 31, 1956, in Hibbing the son of Reuben and Winifred (Osterdyk) Graber. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Jr. College.
Glenn worked as a press operator at Shakopee Valley Printing for 27 years. He also spent many years driving the Zamboni at the Shakopee bubble & Shakopee Ice Arena. Glenn enjoyed playing, coaching and watching hockey, softball, and politics. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Glenn is survived by his children, Christopher Graber of Dayton, Jennifer (Tony) Kaufhold of Shakopee, Justin (Tanya) Graber of Belle Plaine, Rachel Graber of Anoka, Megan (Joseph) Alberts of Shakopee, and Stephanie Graber of St. Paul; siblings, Ron (Juanita) Graber of Rochester, Tom (Sue) Graber of Chisholm, and Keith Graber of Moorhead; nine grandchildren, Brockton, Easton, Morrison, Owen, Wilson, Kinley, Katum, Jackson, Sydney, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Inurnment will be at a later date.