Obituary for Glenn S. McPadden Jr.

Glenn S. McPadden Jr., age 72, of Norwood Young America, passed away at home on December 4, 2020 with his wife and daughter at his side.
Funeral Service was held Wednesday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church (101 S.E. 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America, Rev. Josh Bernau was the officiant; visitation was Tuesday, December
8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Mau Memorial Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required. Pallbearers were the McPadden nieces and nephews: Christine Nelson, Bryan McPadden, Tam Schug, Tom Lindemeier, Tracy Braun, Christopher McPadden, Wendi McPadden, Cyndie Sikorski, Craig Droege. Honorary pallbearers were the South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Crew.
Glenn Stephen McPadden Jr. was born in Glencoe, MN on August 9, 1948, the son of Glenn and Pearl (Reinitz) McPadden. He was baptized at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Young America on August 20, 1948. He was confirmed in his faith at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Young America on April 15, 1962. He graduated from Central High School in Young America and briefly attended the University of Minnesota.
Glenn started working at the local telephone company before being drafted into the United States Army in April 1968. He was a clerk for the Captain and First Sergeant. He was sent to Korea in 1969 as part of the 2nd Infantry Division. He was honorably discharged on March 15, 1970. He resumed his employment at the telephone company as a lineman and later foreman. After 46 years of service, he proudly retired as a Communications Engineer with Pioneer, United Telephone Company, Sprint, Embarq, and CenturyLink.
Glenns mother introduced him to the love of his life Diane Goetz at New Ulm Polka Days. They married six months later on February 6, 1971 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in NYA. Together they shared 49 years 10 months of marriage. He was blessed with three children and three grandchildren.
Glenn enjoyed being active in his community. He played in a softball league for many years. He served as an usher and steward for St. Johns Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Waconia American Legion Post 150. He was a founding member, banquet organizer, and treasurer for Carver County Pheasants Forever for 35 years. He was recently honored by having the Tiger Lake Waterfowl Production Area dedicated as the Glenn McPadden Tract.
Glenn had a passion for fishing and hunting! He enjoyed catching sunfish, crappies, walleyes, and northern. He had an annual mens fishing trip over Memorial Weekend, a couples fishing trip to Detroit Lakes in June for 45 years, and numerous family trips to Timber Trails Resort, East Silent Lake Resort, and Big McDonald Resort. His true love was huntingduck, grouse, pheasant, geese, turkey, and deer. Family events were never planned on opening weekends! He had annual duck hunting trips to North Dakota, pheasant hunting trips to South Dakota, and deer hunting trips to Castle Haven in Two Harbors. He cherished the memories and friendships he developed over the years!
Glenn will be remembered as a family man--kind hearted, well organized, and genuine sense of humor. He loved to smile, laugh, and have fun at family reunions and holiday celebrations. It was his duty to make the homemade stuffing at Christmas! His family also knows that he makes the best venison summer sausage ever. His grandkids couldnt wait for his bear hugs! He never missed a sporting event and took time to tell his family that he was proud. His greatest heartache was the death of his children Steve and Amie and grandson Bryce. He always looked out for his family to make sure they were cared forsitting hours every night after work with his daughter in a nursing home, carefully tending to the gravesites, and buying a new car for his wife before his death. He had the ability to make each person he connected with feel comfortable and loved!
A life well lived, good and faithful servant!
Glenn is survived by his loving family: wife, Diane McPadden; daughter, Dr. Jaimee McPadden of Waconia; grandson, Justin Luedloff (special friend, Tessa Olson) of Chaska; granddaughter, Danika Miller of Waconia; beloved hunting dog, Chip and companion dog, Brownie; brothers and sisters, David (Sharon) McPadden of Dent, Diane (Rolland) Lindemeier of NYA, Michael (Deb) McPadden of NYA, Marcia (Dan) Duda of N. Fort Myers, FL; step-mother, Delores McPadden of Annandale; sister-in-laws, Bonnie Petersen of Webster, WI and Marion Goetz of NYA; many special nieces and nephews; numerous extended relatives, and precious friends.
Glenn is preceded in death by: son, Steve McPadden; daughter, Amie McPadden Miller; grandson, Bryce McPadden; parents, Glenn and Pearl McPadden Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Mildred Goetz,; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Dwayne and Connie Goetz, Dennis Goetz Sr.
