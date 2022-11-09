Obituary for Glorene A. Novak

Glorene A. (Fahrenkamp) Novak, age 88, of Prior Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, in New Prague.
A Christian Funeral will be held on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9 to 10:45 a.m., both at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Rev. Dr. Brent L. Parrish will preside. Interment immediately after service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery and lunch to follow.
Glorene was born February 1, 1934, on the family farm to Otto and Genevieve (Theis) Fahrenkamp in Spring Lake Township, in Lydia, MN. She grew up in the Lydia and Prior Lake area, attending school through the 8th grade.
Glorene married Joseph G. Novak on October 24, 1953, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, in Prior Lake. She worked hard throughout her lifetime. Glorene was a waitress at a tavern by Spring Lake in her younger years, at Sears in Minneapolis, Shopper in Lakeville, Cako in Lonsdale/Faribault. When Glorene wasnt at these jobs or raising her family, she was working on the family farm with Joseph, in Veseli, MN. Here, the family milked cows, planted/harvested crops, and baled hay. Glorene also had a big garden to put food on the table for her family. As Glorene became a grandma, she helped raise her grandchildren and took care of a variety of animals. What a hard-working woman!
Glorene had a youthful spirit, living independently on the farm she loved near Prior Lake. There, Glorene enjoyed baking, gardening, cutting lawn, supervising anyone working or helping her, caring for her horse Ruby, dogs Bella and Dippy, and all the wild critters that would visit her on the porch. Glorene loved to have fun visiting with friends and family and live in the moment. On her 80th birthday, Glorene gathered her kids, grandkids and anyone that would join to go sledding down the hill at Fish Lake Church and continued to do so up to her last birthday this past February; what joy that brought her. Glorene will be missed by family, friends, all who knew her for her smile, kindness, and contagious laugh.
Forever loved, Glorene will be missed by her children, Dennis Novak, Cynthia Novak, Linda (Paul) Dietz, Vickie Novak (Kris Papulas); 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters Hazel Schumann, Bev Groth, Cheryl (Clayton) Thomas; sister-in-law, Betty Novak; brother-in-law, Ed Bastyr; many nieces and nephews.
Greeting Glorene home in heaven is her husband, Joseph; son, Guy Novak, parents, Otto and Genevieve Fahrenkamp; sister, Rosie Anderson; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Chlan, Mary Alice Bastyr; brothers-in-law, Marvin Schumann, James Groth, Ronnie Tessmer, Albert Novak and James Chlan.
Share a message with Glorene's family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation