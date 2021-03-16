Obituary for Gloria J. Cox

Gloria Jean Cox, 76 years of age, from Chanhassen passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021.
Survived by her husband, John R. Cox; children, Laura (Mike) Hulme, Maria St Louis, Joseph Cox, and Mark St Louis; grandchildren, Heather (Pete) Tessin, Samson Hulme, Gabriel Hulme, Emma St Louis, Ethan St Louis, Great Grandchildren Libbie and Wyatt Tessin.
Born on February 8, 1945 she was from a large family the oldest of eight children.
Gloria will be remembered for her wonderful smile, outgoing personality, kindness to everyone. Always ready to help or willing to share her gift of gab. She loved a good time, dancing or being silly and participation. We will remember her love of baking and sharing her chocolate chip cookies! As well her loving nature.