Obituary for Gloria M. Barry

Lord, make me an instrument of your Peace (from Prayer of St. Francis)
Gloria Mary Barry (Krautkremer), of Bloomington, passed away June 17, 2020 at the age of 94, from complications of COVID 19 while surrounded by family and in the home which she resided for 66 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma (Gammy). A private Mass will be held at Saint Bonaventure Catholic Community in Bloomington, and Gloria will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Gloria was born to parents Alexander Jacob and Agnes Veronica (Beckman) Krautkremer on August 20, 1925 and grew up in Jordan. She attended St. Johns Catholic School in Jordan. Her love for and excellence in piano playing began at the age of five, when her parents gave Gloria a baby grand for her birthday. After high school, Gloria attended Saint Catherine University (formerly College of Saint Catherine) in St. Paul; she received a dual major in Library Sciences and Music. Gloria was an alumni of St. Kates her entire life. Her strong Catholic faith started in Jordan, was furthered in college, and continued as the foundation for everything in which she believed, especially the social justice causes for which she supported, prayed for, and served throughout her life.
Family and faith were the most important things in her life. Gloria was blessed with six children (she wanted a large family), and is remembered by them as a loving, caring, and hard-working person. Her children have fond memories of spending family time with Grandma and Papa in Jordan, Sunday dinners with extended family, visits to Glorias cousins in Milwaukee, vacationing at Glorias condo in Sedona, AZ, annual trips to Beaver Bay, and numerous family gatherings. Glorias children and grandchildren donned numerous matching and made by Grandma outfits over many years. Gloria raised her children in Bloomington where she lived in the same home on Elliot Avenue until her passing in that same house and surrounded by her children. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of a strong spiritual life and family togetherness. She was a proud member of Saint Bonaventure Catholic Community from its establishment in 1960, attended regular and daily mass, taught faith formation, played the organ, sewed garments and alter adornments, and volunteered her time to Loaves and Fishes, The Bereavement Council, Third Order, and many other ministries. It was often that her home was host to friends of the church including Sister Beth, Sister Dorothy, Father Fred, Father Simeon, and others.
Gloria worked professionally as a Librarian at numerous sites in the Hennepin County Library System. She stressed the importance of reading to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and grew their book collections every year. She retired at 63 years of age. Her retirement began many years of traveling all over the World with friends and family, vacationing in Sedona, helping care for her dear grandchildren, volunteering, line dancing, and spending time with family. Gloria had fond memories of meeting for annual class reunions with friends from St. Johns Catholic High School and St. Kates until well into her 90s. At age 83 and 78, respectively, Gloria married Raymond Gilligan at St. Bonaventure Catholic Community, with their families and many friends in attendance. They spent 12 wonderful years together attending mass and supporting St. Bonaventure ministries, spending long winters in Sedona, AZ, visiting friends in Minnesota and in other states, and being with their families.
Gloria will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 12 years, Ray Gilligan; her children, Mary Margaret McKell (Dave), Kathleen Grimsley, Susan Woolard (Tim), Anne Barry, Tom Barry (Michele), and Barb Jones (Dave). Gloria is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Joe (Veronica), Matt (Wendy), David, Danielle, Amy (Andrew), Laura (Billy), Michael, David, Lalita, Grant, Melissa, Nick and Nitesh, and great-grandkids, Haidyn, Calen, Finley, Jaxton, Jameson, Ella, Eleanor, Crosby, and Milo; special cousin, Vicki; numerous loving relatives and many dear friends. She is also survived by Rays children, Lynn (Rich) and Mark and their families.
Gloria was greeted in Heaven by and preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Agnes Krautkremer; her son-in-law, Mike Grimsley and grandson, Jeremy Grimsley.
Gloria's lifelong legacy of strong faith, social justice, and community outreach will be remembered by all those who knew her.
The family is planning a private mass of Catholic burial at St. Bonaventure Catholic Community. A celebration of Glorias life will be scheduled at a later time. Memorials can be made in Glorias name and sent to Susan Woolard, 5510 Ximines Lane N. Plymouth, MN 55442; donations will be given to Glorias charities of choice.
