Obituary for Gloria Roeser

Gloria Emily Ida Schwalbe Roeser, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023, at the age of 86. Gloria was born March 14, 1937 to Traugott & Delores Schwalbe.
She leaves very fond memories behind for her five children and their families Laura Anderson and husband Tim from Steamboat Springs, CO. Christine (Tina) Thoennes and husband Ken from North Mankato. Anthony (Tony) Roeser and Annie from Denver, CO. Aaron Roeser and wife Karen from Missoula, MT. Mary Kay (Kadie) Ross and husband Bob from Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Gloria was a bit of a tom-boy growing up in Chaska, Minnesota, as a young girl she excelled in almost nightly games of capture the flag with hockey players down at the clay hole which was across the street from her house. Glo was always proud of her skating ability. In the summer Glo and her friends would swim across the clay hole to soak themselves in mud, then dive in and swim back, cleaned and refreshed. Glo was an amazing swimmer.
Upon her graduation from high school (which by the way she missed being voted Homecoming Queen by 1 vote as she did not vote for herself) she had a career in the bank business in Chanhassen Minnesota, where she met her husband Jim Roeser.
Jim and Glo were married for 65 years. They were married at St. Hubert's Catholic church in Chanhassen. They made their first home together in Prairie du Chien WI, where Jim worked in radio. The first two of their five children were born there. The family then moved to St. Cloud where they had the next three children. Glo was very active there in the League of Women Voters, where she excelled to the degree of being voted into the League of Women Voters National Hall of Fame.
A move to Alexandria, MN followed where the family enjoyed years of living on the lakes. Glo served as a teachers aid in the school system. She was great with kids and all the people she met. Glo the Great.
Their final move was to Denver Colorado where they lived for 33 years. She became an avid skier, even skiing once with Billy the Kid. Her favorite place to show off her skiing skills was at Winter Park, CO.
She loved gardening, hiking, animals, playing games and just living life to the fullest. Gloria died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at Swedish Medical Center in Denver Colorado from a ruptured brain aneurysm. She was loved by all who met her (people and pets alike).
She is survived by her husband, five children and spouses, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and dog Chico; along with many family members back in Minnesota, and friends from all over.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 26 at the Moravian Church in Chaska. There will be a one hour visitation starting at 1 p.m., service to follow at 2 p.m.