Obituary for Gordon (Gordy) Henry Eikenbusch

Gordon (Gordy) Henry Eikenbusch, age 88, of Minnetonka, passed away on December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Gordy was born on March 18, 1934 and was raised in Jordan, both in the town and on his family’s farm. Gordy served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950s. After his service, he worked on his family’s farm and then went on to have a prosperous career at Minnesota Valley Engineering, now Chart Industries, for over 30 years. He married Sandra Fine, the love of his life, in 1994. Gordy and Sandra passed away within three days of each other. His brilliance, thoughtful insights, witty humor, and love of family will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Hildegard and Henry Eikenbusch.
He is survived by Sheri Fine and Dale Engquist; Steven and Renee Fine; Justin and Katherine Fine; and grandchildren Hannah, Jack, Luke, Aidan, and Landon Fine.
A celebration of Gordy and Sandra’s lives will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at TEMPLE ISRAEL, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jewish Family Children’s Services of Minneapolis or an organization of the donors choosing.
