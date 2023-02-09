Obituary for Gordon L. Vomacka

Gordon L. Vomacka, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering one hour prior, all at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and military honors will be provided by the Prior Lake VFW Honor Guard. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery, in Jordan.
Gordon Lloyd Vomacka was born on May 9, 1940 in New Prague to Lloyd and Mildred (Busch) Vomacka. Gordie was raised in Jordan, attending St. John the Baptist Catholic School before graduating from Jordan High School. Shortly after graduating, Gordie joined the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego, CA for four years. After his honorable discharge, Gordie returned to Minnesota and met Kathleen Collins at a friend’s wedding. Gordie and Kathy were united in marriage on June 25, 1966 in Minneapolis, MN. They found a home together in Prior Lake in 1969 and settled there to raise their family. They were blessed with two boys, Scott and Jim, and their beloved Springer Spaniels over their many years together.
Gordie was an avid sportsman. He loved to hunt, fish, trap shoot, and everything in between! Lake Minnewaska in Minnesota was a special spot for Gordie and his two sons, where they opened the fishing season every year. Gordie also loved to travel with Kathy and his family, touring all over the United States and into Europe. Gordie cherished his retirement, learning new hobbies and skills and loving his simple life with his family and his dogs. He loved to garden and cook and learned how to can his vegetables later in life. Late in life, Gordie loved his grandchildren and his family more than anything. He shared his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors with his kids and grandkids, cherishing every moment with them.
Forever loved, by loving wife, Kathleen; sons, Scott Vomacka, James Vomacka; grandchildren, Alexis Vomacka, Jace Vomacka; brothers-in-law, Tom Pekarna and Tim (Diane) Collins; nephews and nieces, Jeff Pekarna, Sara Bisso, Amy (David Walsh) Pekarna, Brian Collins, and Kelly Collins; great-niece, Mia Bisso; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Lloyd and Millie; and sister, Mary Alice Pekarna.
