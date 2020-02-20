Obituary for Gordon R. Fredrickson

Gordon R. Fredrickson, Gordy, age 88, of Savage, passed away peacefully with is family at his side on February 14, 2020.
Gordy married Elaine Thomas on October 28, 1950, in Savage. He was the owner-operator of Gordon R. Fredrickson Excavating.
Gordy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine; and great-grandson, Xavier.
He is survived by his children, Tom (Monica), Roger (Sharon), Denny (Becky), Cheryl, Doug (Tracy), Lori (Terry), Diane (Andy). Gordy's family tree has expanded to 25 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, who he loved and adored. His family was so proud of him for his accomplishments throughout his life.
All services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage: Visitation Sunday February 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. Visitation also Monday February 24, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Presiding is Reverend Ben Little. Serving as pallbearers are Michael Fredrickson, David Fredrickson, Kolton Fredrickson, Kyle Fredrickson, Randy Smith and Jake Thelen. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee,
(952) 445-2755. Condolences may be shared at