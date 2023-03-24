Obituary for Gordon R. Johnson

Gordon Ralph Johnson, (Gordy) 79, of Shakopee, and Mesa, AZ, passed away on March 18, 2023 at his home in Mesa, AZ.
Gordy was born in Grafton, ND, and lived in Hoople, ND, until he was five years old and his family moved to a farm north of Detroit Lakes, MN. Gordy graduated from Detroit Lakes High School and joined the Army, serving until 1967.
Returning from the service, he started working in construction, first with John T. Jones out of Fargo ND, and then, as an independent working with Leo Jorschumb and Doug Bergerson. Eventually, he joined Greyson Construction COmoving his family to the Twin Cities area in 1984. After many building endeavors, he retired from Greystone as a construction superintendent.
Gordy was a huge Minnesota Vikings fan, and enjoyed traveling and square dancing around the country. Spending time with his kids, grandkids, and greats was one of his favorite pastimes. He was known for his ability to fix almost anything-often being dubbed MacGyver by friends and family. When he could give up the cold Minnesota winters for the Arizona sun, he was in his glory! Here, he enjoyed playing cards and beating the ladies at Aggravation.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Gordy (Laura); daughter, Tammie Willkom (Gary); nine grandchildren: Cassondra; Jeffrey (Becca); Allison Peterson (Derrick); Derick (Katlyn); Kateri Stephanie Johnson (Vanessa); Brian; Landon; Emily and Jack Willkom; five great-grandchildren; brother, Alton Johnson (Kathy); sister-in-law, Barb Johnson; brother-in-law, Lee Evavold; and many nieces and nephews.
He is joining in Heaven his parents Ed and Anna, brothers Doug & Charles, and sisters Beverly and Faye.
A Service will be held this summer in Shakopee. More information to follow.