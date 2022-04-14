Obituary for Gordy Nelson

Gordy Nelson, age 88, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 in his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church (1026 East 205th St SE, Jordan), with Pastor Mark Chapman presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Interment Concord Hill Cemetery, Jordan.
Gordon Glen was born on the family farm on April 23, 1933 to Norman and Anna (Reiners) Nelson in Lac Qui Parle County, MN. The middle child of three siblings, Gordy grew up on the farm before graduating from Canby High School in 1951. While still working on the farm, he attended Dunwoody College. At a young age, Gordy was working hard, maintaining the dairy farm despite his father’s health issues. His first “real job” was at Phillips Petroleum for a short time. Later, he worked for Thermo King for 27 years, with a short stint with R and O Elevator as well. In 1993, Gordy decided to retire at the age of 60. He wanted to make sure he was able to enjoy his retirement after losing his parents when they were in their early 60s in age.
A few years before his retirement, Gordy met the love of his life, Dolores Schroeder. Their love quickly grew, and they were united in marriage on June 17, 1986. Gordy and Dolores had a wonderful life together. They enjoyed traveling, going to the state fair, attending the Daytona 500 and bird watching together. They spent 24 winters in Punta Gorda, FL where they made many wonderful friends. Gordy and Dolores would go to dances, see shows and loved feeding the ducks that lived in the pond right by their house. Prior to meeting Dolores, Gordy enjoyed going up north to his land, which was eventually to be loved by Dolores as well.
A wonderful, hardworking man, Gordy will be greatly missed by his children, Debra, Glen, Betty, and Gordon Thomas; grandchildren, William, Janell, Bobbi, Tabatha, Danny, Samantha, Jake, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Bailee, Jaxyn, Jeremy Jr., Rohan, Ava, Karter, Lukis, Abigail, David Jr., and Blake; sister, Virginia VanDerstyne; step-sons, David and Kevin Schroeder; and many other loving family and friends.
Gordy is preceded in death by wife, Dolores; parents; brother, Verden; and grandson, David.
