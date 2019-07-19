Obituary for Grace Chianelli

Grace Chianelli, age 63, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Prior Lake, Minnesota, peacefully passed into the Spirit World after a long tough battle with cancer, the second in her life, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.
Grace was born on May 30, 1956 in Fukuoka, Japan, the daughter of Clifford, Sr. and Rumi (Kotegawa) Crooks. She married John S. Chianelli on November 2, 1996 in Sunnyvale, CA.
Grace enjoyed a rich and varied life filled with many interests and talents. She excelled at her crafts that included cross-stitch, beading, and sewing and enjoyed selling her crafts at the local community Wacipi. Grace embraced the outdoors stoking her adventurous spirit through activities that included hiking, fishing, boating, kayaking, biking, motorcycle rides and ziplining. She deeply enjoyed music, attending numerous concerts. Grace enjoyed traveling with her husband at home and abroad. She enjoyed family and friends often hosting a multitude of parties, one of her favorites being bunko. Her cooking skills were praised by many and enjoyed by all. She enjoyed decorating her houses especially at Christmas time.
Grace was a courageous spirit with a deep love of life. Her indomitable spirit and positive attitude guided her through the challenging times of her life. Grace was a classy lady with a beautiful soul that will be deeply missed.
Grace is survived by her loving husband, John; brother, Clifford, Jr. (Hyesuk) Crooks; sister, Christine (Harold) Foglesong; nieces and nephews, Carissa (Terrance) Low, Steven (Yasmine) Crooks, Yasmine Foglesong, Adam (Marie) Foglesong, Kyle Foglesong, Taylehr Foglesong and Christian Foglesong; mother-in-law, Shirley Chianelli; brothers-in-law, Edward (Jean) Chianelli and Daniel Chianelli. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford, Sr. and Rumi Crooks; father-in-law, Edward Chianelli.
All services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at the Tiowakan Spiritual Center, 14625 Prairiegrass Drive NW, Prior Lake: Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Officiating is Janice Bad Moccasin. Following the service, everyone is invited to a reception in the lower level of the Tiowakan.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at