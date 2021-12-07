Obituary for Greg A. Krautkremer

Greg Andrew Krautkremer, age 52, of Jordan, entered eternal life on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Greg will be missed by his father, Duane; siblings, Lisa (George) Pajunen and Brian (Renee); nieces, Alexandra and Haley Pajunen, Grace and Paige Krautkremer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette; grandparents, Andrew and Leonette Krautkremer and Andrew and Alvira Menke.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation also Friday, December 10 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. both at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mary of the Purification, 15850 Marystown Rd, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at