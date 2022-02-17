Obituary for Greg Benson

Greg "The Wedge" Benson passed away at his home in Pequot Lakes, MN on February 3, 2022, at the age of 78.
Greg had two great loves in life: his wife, Lois, to whom he was married for over 25 years; and cars, the faster, the better, and as it happens, the source of his nickname. Gregs nickname, The Wedge, came from his fondness of 426 Chrysler Wedge engines, and it was a nickname that personified the speed goals and car customization for which he was known. Most stories about Greg will have to do with cars, and most stories will end with a laugh at something crazy he did while driving or racing his cars.
Greg was born on March 21, 1943 in South Minneapolis, and graduated from Washburn High School in 1961. After high school, he went west, for a job with Toros Irrigation Systems, in a 1900 mile journey to Riverside, CA in his orange 40 Chevrolet that he had nicknamed, The Pumpkin. He described this time as living on cookies and kool-aid, and it wasnt long before he drove his 40 all the way back to Minnesota. He had jobs as a millwright for Lovegreen and a welder for Fector for many years before opening Benson Welding, his own shop in Prior Lake. Upon his return to MN he also met the love of his life, Lois, who later became his wife. They were well matched and in her, Greg had finally met his equal. His love for her began the moment he saw her and it never faded over their more than 25 years together.
Greg was the best, and surrounded himself with the best in his shop chopping, channeling and fabricating hot rods and custom cars. He also welded and fabricated aircraft maintenance fixtures for Northwest Airlines. After he closed Benson Welding, he moved north to a log cabin in Pequot Lakes. He quickly became a fixture at the Brainerd International Raceway, where he would race his dragster every Wednesday night, and when he sold that, he raced his 1963 Plymouth Belvedere with a 426 Max-Wedge Motor. It was a unique car that brought him tremendous joy. His last race there was in 2021, and even when he wasnt there to race, he would love to talk about cars, since most people would stop to ask him about his.
Greg was known as a kind, generous and funny man, with what his friends all agree was horse-power in his blood. He was an authentic hot rodder who lived his life on his own terms, said what was on his mind, took chances and was a master at his craft. Greg was chopping tops, doing hot rod fabrications and racing for as long as anyone can remember. He held the King of the Streets title for a few years in the late 60s for drag races he would win, or in his words, I cleaned their clocks. Over several decades, he acquired many drag racing trophies and won a regional National Hot Rod Association event with his Bantam Roadster. If you were behind him in a race you would often read catch me if you can, the phrase painted in yellow with a little heart next to it on the back of his 40 Chevy coupe.
The Bonneville Salt Flats were another proud accomplishment in Gregs racing career. He took his 40 Chevy out there with his crew of friends in 09, 10, and 11, with the goal of reaching 200 mph. His top speed, in 2011, was 186 mph, at which point he spun out, but lived to tell about it with no injuries. The man knew how to drive in every situation. He was one of the ten original founders and a lifelong member of the MN Hot Rod Association. A lifelong member of the Amblers Car Club, a member of the Acme Speed-Shop, and later in life, a member of the Northern Tin Car Club of Central MN. His buddies at The Northern Tin Club would get together with their cars on Friday nights, and every Tuesday for lunch. Those were most likely Gregs favorite days of the week.
Greg is survived by his brother, Alan (Jodie) Benson; niece, Claire (Joey) Sila and sister-in-law, Lynne Miller. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois Benson, and his parents, Don and Elaine Benson. In addition to his survivors, he leaves behind a legacy of interwoven friendships and stories, the kind of tales that continue to grow in their hilarity and unpredictable outrageousness with each year, but truly capture how Greg lived his life. He was an accomplished and talented welder, who turned his profession into his hobby. He was consumed by his car modifications, and he never stopped in his pursuit of speed. To many, Greg will be remembered as the sole person ever kicked out of the Street Rod Nationals for doing wheel-stands, something he wore like a badge of honor. To his close friends and family, he will be remembered for his unorthodox solutions, quick wit, reliability, mischievous nature and grin. Greg will be missed dearly by all.
A celebration of Gregs life will take place in the Spring. An announcement will be published closer to the date.