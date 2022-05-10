Obituary for Greg D. Gardner

Greg D. Gardner, longtime resident of Chanhassen, passed away December 23, 2021, at NC Little Hospice, Edina.
Greg was born August 9, 1952, in Northfield to George and Betty Gardner. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Bloomington in June 1970, and continued his education at Normandale Community College and Mankato State.
Greg is survived by wife Dawn; daughter Leann (Aaron) Nichol; grandsons Austin and Archer; sister Gale Miller; nephews Doug and David Miller; many in-laws, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be at Noon on Monday, May 16 at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres/Fireside Theater with visitation at 11:30 a.m. Social hour to follow ceremony. Sharing stories and memories of Greg will be welcome. Please wear bright or tropical colors to the celebration in tribute of Greg’s enthusiasm for winter vacations to his favorite island. Greg was a dynamic and fun person who enjoyed life and meeting people; he could strike up an interesting conversation with anyone he met. Deeply missed, he is, by all who know and love him.
Memorials preferred to NC Little Hospice in Edina, Second Harvest Heartland, or a charity of your choice.