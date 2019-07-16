Obituary for Greg F. Osterdyk

Greg Franklin Osterdyk, age 47, of Carver, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, from complications of pneumonia after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 20, 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska. Casketbearers will be John Rodewald, Jon Balvance, Mike McKeen, Jamie Werner, Jason Rosati and Terry Jerylo. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. Memorials are preferred to Abbott Northwestern Hospital Infusion Center, Station 3000 and Abbott Northwestern Valet or to the Saints Foundation of St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee.
Greg was born on September 4, 1971 in Shakopee, to Dell and Lorretta (Heinisch) Osterdyk, the older of two sons. He graduated from Shakopee High School in the class of 1990. On May 2, 1998 he married Lori Malachowski at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Wayzata. They had one daughter, Sydney. Greg has been the proprietor of Dynamic Solutions Group – The Fax Guys in Burnsville for 21 years. He was former Mayor of Carver, from 2010 to 2014 and was a member of the Carver Lions and served on the Saints Foundation board at St. Francis Hospital, Shakopee.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorretta.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lori; daughter, Sydney; father, Dell of Shakopee; brother, Thad (Keri) Osterdyk, niece and nephew, Laura and Wyatt, all of Shakopee; parents-in-law, Al and Jean Malachowski of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Annemarie (Dave) Rein, niece, Natalie, all of St. Louis Park, Jen (Jeff) Austin of Minneapolis; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.