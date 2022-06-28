Obituary for Greg Kes

On Friday, June 24, 2022 God followed his plan and welcomed home Greg Kes to Heaven. He passed unexpectedly at the age of 54. Greg was a lifelong resident of Prior Lake. During his lifetime, he was a proud and amazing father and husband, a devoted son, loyal brother and friend to many.
All of the services will be held at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake. A visitation was held on Thursday, June 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, July 1 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with a celebration of life, at 11 a.m. Pastor Laila Barr presided. Pallbearers were Carter Kes, Garrett Kes, Tanner Kes, Jamie Kes, Mark Kes, Kevin Kes, John Hennen, Scott Hennen, Paul Gigstad, Darcy Voehl and Bill VonBank. Greg was laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetary.
On a hot summer day of July 19, 1967, at Queen of Peace Hospital, in New Prague, Donald and Dianne (Hennen) proudly announced the birth of their second of five children, Gregory Donald Kes. Soon after birth, the doctors discovered a heart defect that would lead to several heart surgeries in his childhood. He grew up and lived a normal life without any restrictions. His parents had a strong faith and trust in God that Greg would live a full life. Greg attended St. Michael Catholic School, where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. The Kes family enjoyed spending time together most of all at the family cabin on Cedar Lake. Greg enjoyed his time on the water especially boating and barefoot skiing. Greg also had a passion for golf.
After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1986, Greg went on to earn an Economics Degree at St. Cloud State University. He took his passion for numbers and began a long career as a Financial Advisor. Most of Greg’s career was spent on Main Street in Prior Lake working together with his father-in-law George Pinc. Greg successfully owned and operated Kes Investment Services for many years and loved advising his clients. Greg was an active member of the Prior Lake Rotary Club and volunteered at many of their events.
On September 11, 1993, Greg and Tana were married at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. Their life was enriched with three sons, Carter, Garrett and Tanner. Greg was a proud and encouraging dad. Greg and Tana loved raising their boys and created many memories that will be cherished forever.
On September 15, 2010, Greg had a stroke and spent the following year completing rehabilitation at Methodist Hospital. Greg attended the Stroke Inspire support group and eventually supported other stroke survivors.
After his long rehabilitation, Greg returned to the workforce as an Usher at the Xcel Energy Center and working at Hazeltine National Golf Club. An avid sports enthusiast, Greg enjoyed cheering on all the Minnesota teams.
Greg was a proud and loving father. He spent countless hours year-round supporting Carter in hockey. Greg and Garrett capped off many adventures, most recently in Paris where they took a weekend trip to Prague. Greg was Tanners biggest fan on the football field and was able to recently celebrate Tanner’s graduation from Prior Lake High School. Forever loved, Greg’s kind, selfless and gentle heart will live on through his sons, Carter, Garrett and Tanner.
Greg is survived by Carter Kes (Bella) Garrett Kes, Tanner Kes, and their mother, Tana; parents, Don and Dianne Kes; siblings, Jamie (Tracy) Kes, Janel (Jim) Klugherz, Katherine Kes, Mark (Dawn) Kes; many nieces and nephews; dogs, Mauer and Zucker; former parents-in-law, George and Judy Pinc; and an abundance of relatives and friends.
