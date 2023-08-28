Obituary for Gregg Horeish

Gregg Horeish, age 71, of Shakopee, passed away August 13, 2023, in Mesa, AZ.
Gregg was born May 4, 1952, in St. Paul, but spent most of his childhood living and attending parochial school in Shakopee, and then attending St. Thomas Academy. He was employed at Von Hanson's Meats of Apple Valley. After retirement, he moved to Mesa, AZ.
Gregg is remembered for his strong faith in the Lord and his love of family. He had an absolute passion for golf, belonging to Dahlgren's Golf Course and later to Gold Canyon Club of AZ. His golf buddies gave him much joy and friendship. Gregg was always one to pause and see the true beauty of nature on a particularly scenic golf course and say "just look at this view".
Gregg was an adamant follower of Minnesota sports, especially the Timberwolves. He enjoyed cooking and thanks to QVC, Gregg had a large collection of the newest kitchen cookware.
Gregg was a quiet, easy going and friendly guy. He will be truly missed by his family and friends as he finds peace in 'golf heaven'.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Pete) VonBank; nephews and nieces, Tony (Jackie) VonBank, Tami Lamusga (fiancé, Tom); great nieces and nephews, Joey, Easton, Mia, Maci, Carson, and Brody....and, of course, all of his golf family.
Gregg was preceded in death by his mother and father, Agnes and George Horeish.
A private Celebration of Life for Gregg will be held.
