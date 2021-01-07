Obituary for Gregory J. Hergott

Gregory J. Hergott "Izzy," age 57, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, in Shakopee. Private family services will be held.
Greg was born in Shakopee on August 18, 1963, the son of Donald and Georgette (Boehmer) Hergott. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and hanging out with his friends.
Survivors include his sisters and brothers, Yvonne (Stan) Andresen, Mike Hergott, Mark (Bev) Hergott, and Pam (Mike) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Georgette.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at