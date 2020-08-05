Obituary for Gregory J. Leske

Gregory Joseph Leske, age 67, of Richfield, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 at this home.
A private family service will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Chaska.
Greg was born March 28, 1953 in Minneapolis, to Joseph and Dorothy (Hillskotter) Leske, one of four children. He was baptized and confirmed in Osceola, WI and graduated from Minneapolis Edison High School in 1972. On August 8, 1980, he married Jacqueline Eiden in Carver. They had two children. Greg and Jackie were 38-year residents of Chaska before moving to Richfield in 2015. He was employed at Oak Terrace Care Center in Glen Lake as a nurses assistant. He then was employed at Seagate in Bloomington for over 20 years and was currently a security guard for Allied Universal. He enjoyed computers and sci-fi movies.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ron and William.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jackie; children, Gregory (Jolene) Leske of Chaska, Corina (Lori Ardito) Leske of Brooklyn New York; grandson, Tobias Jones; sister, Betty (Hank) Werenicz of New Brighton; sister-in-law, Carol Leske of Hackensack; sister-in-law Melissa (Kenny) Comeaux; and other relatives and friends.
Donations to the American Heart Association help fund innovative research, advocacy, and patient support until no more loved ones are lost to heart disease and stroke.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.