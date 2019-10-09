Obituary for Gregory L. Anton

Gregory Lynn Anton, age 78, of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place on Thursday, October 10, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Nature Conservancy.
Greg was born April 16, 1941 in Fredric, WI, to Lester and Leone (Hanson) Anton, one of two children. He graduated from Siren High School in Siren, WI, class of 1959. He then graduated from U.W. Eau Claire with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He proudly served his country in the US Army stationed in Washington, DC. He was proud of fighting forest fires out in the Western States. He taught History, English and Political Science in the Hudson School District, WI for 25 years. He was employed at the US Post Office in St. Paul, MN, and then moved to Philadelphia, PA in 2005. He moved back to Minnesota in 2012 and loved attending his grandchildren’s events.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jae and Todd Swenson of Shorewood; grandchildren, Abigail and Alexander; brother, David (Linda) Anton of Siren, WI; nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.