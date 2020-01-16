Obituary for Gregory S. Lohrenz

Gregory Scott Lohrenz, age 52, of Chaska, formerly of Windom, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 11 a.m., with visitation being 10 to 11 a.m., all at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. The casket-bearers will be Chuck Moore, Jason Kamerud, John Miller, Mark Riechart, Matt Johnson, and Brian Osterman. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/
Greg was born on July 20, 1967, in Windom, MN to Stanley and Marjorie (Wall) Lohrenz, one of two sons. In 1985 he graduated from Windom Area High School where he competed in football, basketball, and excelled in track, winning many metals. He attended Hamline University competing in track, and graduating in 1989 with a degree in Social Studies and Education. On September 27, 2003, Greg married Brenda Mayou at the Chart House in Lakeville. They had three children, Chelsea, Linsdey, and Zachary. Greg and Brenda have been residents of Chaska for the past 10 years. He was founder and CEO of Advanced Integrated Technologies in Edina, for over 25 years, growing a small company into a thriving business enterprise. He was an avid sports fan and very active in Chaska Youth Basketball Association. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, coaching basketball, and collecting classic cars.
Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda; children, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Zachary; parents, Stan and Marge Lohrenz of Windom; brother, Jason (Molly) Lohrenz of Mountain Lake; parents-in-law, Delbert and Sherry Mayou of Rosholt, SD; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.