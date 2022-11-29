Obituary for Gretchen E. Menzel

Gretchen Elise Diedrick Menzel was born December 21, 1937, in Minneapolis, to Carl Henry Diedrick and Lilian Lucile (Myhra) Diedrick. She passed away on November 13, 2022 of natural causes.
Gretchen and her older sister, Myhra Carleen Diedrick, grew up in Chaska. She attended Chaska Public Schools and St. John’s Lutheran Church. Gretchen graduated from Mound High School in 1955 when her parents moved to Lake Minnetonka.
After college, she trained with Northwest Airlines and moved to Miami, Florida where she worked as a ticket agent. After two years, she returned to the Twin Cities and continued working for Northwest.
In May 1963, Gretchen married Robert Menzel at the St. John’s Luthern Church. They lived on Forest Lake on Lake Minnetonka for over 40 years. They enjoyed boats and spent lots of weekends exploring the bays of lake Minnetonka.
In 1970, Gretchen began a new career as a tour leader. Her trips took her all over the U.S. and parts of Europe. She especially enjoyed guiding trips to the Northeastern U.S. in the fall.
Gretchen and Bob had many dogs over the years, which led to her next career. After over 18 years of leading tours, she became a manager of an animal hospital in Navarre, MN.
Gretchen enjoyed crafts and belonged to a neighborhood stamping group which grew into a wonderful hobby of stamping and card making. She created hundreds of cards which she loved sharing with family and friends throughout the years.
The Menzel’s were members of the Calvin Presbyterian Church and they enjoyed their neighbors and had many 4th of July gatherings at the lake together.
Gretchen and Bob became snowbirds and enjoyed spending 2-3 months a year in the Destin and Ft. Walton Beach area in Florida. Gretchen would bring her stamping and card supplies and would have a Valentine’s Day card sale in Florida every year. They enjoyed reconnecting with the same friends every winter in Florida.
Gretchen was an active community volunteer and enjoyed supporting the community outreach efforts of the Orono Sheriff’s Department. She joined the MN PEO Chapter EF in 1997 where she made many friends and continued making and sharing cards.
In September 2021, Gretchen moved from Forest Lake to StoneBay Senior Living in Orono, MN.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Bob.
She is survived by her sister, Myhra Diedrick Hill of Colorado; her nieces Kelly Hill (Juli) of Illinois, and Tiffany Boyd (Jeff) of Colorado; and her nephew Graham Hill (Cathy) of Colorado.
Gretchen will be remembered for her love of animals, autumn, Halloween, travel, volunteering, playing bridge, and making cards. A small family memorial service will be held.
Donations can be made in Gretchen’s honor to the Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Ln N, Golden Valley, MN 55422 or the Chaska Historical Society, 112 West 4th Street, Chaska, MN, 55318.