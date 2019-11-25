Obituary for Guy P. Oldenburg

Guy Paul Oldenburg, age 55, of Plant City, FL, formerly of Jordan, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
He had a big heart, a bigger smile and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Prior Lake VFW Post 6208, 16306 Main Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Please come and celebrate the life of Guy. Guy loved anything purple, so all wear purple in honor of “That Guy” we loved so much. There will also be a “That Guy’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 in Plant City, FL.
On April 23, 1964 Guy Paul Oldenburg was born to Marion and Elmer “Butch” Oldenburg of Jordan. He attended the Jordan Schools, graduating in 1982. Guy, being the youngest of 10 children, was the last of Marion’s children to attend school. When he went off to kindergarten, he always felt bad that his mother was now home alone. Living just one block from school, he would often run home right after being dropped off at school, only to have to be returned. Since Guy’s mother, Marion, passed just 40 days prior to Guy, we believe he felt he had to go “home” to be with mom.
Guy worked several jobs over the years. He did everything from installing fiber optics, both in Minnesota and Florida; to most recently working for The Mosaic Company in Tampa, FL. He worked hard, so he could play harder.
Guy loved life and everything it had to offer. He especially loved his family, his son, Thomas (Kelley), two grandsons, Liam (5), Aden (4) and his lady friend, Lisa Schultz.
Motorcycles were his passion, but he also enjoyed hunting, swimming, watching the Minnesota Vikings, bonfires and the color purple. He spent many hours enjoying the antics of his three dogs, Izzy, Angus and Marley. He was always working on special projects; either repainting his house Harley colors, working on his Rat-Rod or tinkering with his many motorcycles. He was never afraid to tackle anything and could fix everything. Guy had a great sense of humor and a quick smile. He touched the lives of many and was often just known as “That Guy”!
He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his son, Thomas (Kelley); grandsons, Liam and Aden; special friend, Lisa Schultz; brother, Rick; sisters, Vickie Novak, Vonnie McWilliams, Pennie Mohlin, Sherrie (Harlan) Johnson, Trudie (Scott) Steiner, Tammie Oldenburg and Leslie Oldenburg; other loving relatives and friends, including his biker family; his biker group, The Funtards; and dogs, Angus, Marley and Izzy.
Guy was preceded in death by his father, Elmer “Butch” Oldenburg; mother, Marion La Vaughn King Oldenburg; sister, Tracie Pekarna; brother-in-law, Ed Novak; grandparents, Clarence (Agnes) King and Vernon (Clara) Oldenburg