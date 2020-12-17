Obituary for Gwenneth Gaynola Sides

Gwenneth Gaynola Sides, age 87 years young, entered eternal life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home in Bloomington, IN.
Forever loved and sadly missed by sons, Wade, (LuAnn) and Scott; daughter, Rita, (Charlie); her grandchildren, Jaimie, Justin, Harmony, (Josh) Alana, (Michael), Cara and Jacob, (Kristina);
great-grandchildren, Anaya, Garrett, Tristyn, Ketan and Payton; her beloved sister, Pat, (Sam); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A celebration of Gwens life will be held in 2021.