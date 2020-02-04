Obituary for Hannah M. Brekke

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Hannah Maria Brekke, of Chaska, loving mother and grandmother, passed at the age of 89, at St. Gertrude's Health Care Center, Shakopee.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2 p.m. at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, with Pastor Ian Riley officiating. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with light refreshments immediately after the service. The visitation was Monday, February 3, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska and also 1 – 2 PM at the church on Tuesday. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, Jimmy Swaggart Ministry, 8919 World Ministry Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.
Hannah was born August 12, 1930 in Augsburg, Germany to Alfred and Barbara Sonntag. In 1954 she moved to the United States of America and attended the Minnesota School of Business and achieved a degree in accounting. In 1995 she moved to Chaska from Jordan. She had been employed at ELCA Board of Pensions from 1972 to 1995 as a Medical Claims Examiner. She was a member of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, the Humane Society and P.E.T.A. She was also an active member/supporter of the Republican Party. She loved knitting, baking, playing cards, games and especially being with family and friends.
She was a lifelong Yankees fan and her favorite player was Yogi Berra.
She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was a Christian woman with a servants heart; always caring for others and always putting others needs before her own. Her main focus in life was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her children, Norman (Rachel) Brekke of Edina, Barbara Brekke of Chaska, Carol Brekke of Chaska, Marilynn Brekke of Chaska, Hannah Brekke of North Carolina, Glenda Brekke of Chaska; grandchildren, Paul, Benjamin, Draek, Calvin, Stephanie and Samantha Brekke; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.