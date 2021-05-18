Obituary for Harlan E. Poppler

Harlan E. Poppler, age 74, of Carver, passed away on Thursday May 13, 2021, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church (412 West 4th Street) in Carver, Father William Paron was Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and was one hour prior to the Mass at church on Monday. Interment St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery. Casket Bearers were Brett Poppler, Brady Poppler, Mark Meuffels, Greg Meuffels, Matt Hanson, Shawn Emmings, Shayne Poppler, Nick Poppler. Honorary Casket Bearers were Halli Poppler, Dani Poppler, Vivian Minzel, Trever Minzel, Everett Minzel.
Harlan was born on May 17, 1946 in Minneapolis the son of Elmer and Lucille (Meuffels) Poppler. He was a graduate of the Chaska High School. On July 12, 1975 Harlan was united in marriage to Dolores Hennen at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Harlan loved family gatherings, especially seeing his grandchildren. He was a hard working farmer his whole life, providing for his family needs. Happiness was always found working the land and caring for his animals. Harlan liked to take drives around the country side checking out the other farm fields in the area. He enjoyed listening to Old Tyme music, having an ice cream cone, watching the Minnesota Twins, and talked about going fishing. Harlan was always willing to lend an ear, and then give you some good advice.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lucille Poppler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Suverna Hennen; brother, Douglas Poppler; brother-in-law, Michael Hennen; sister-in-law, Barbara Hennen.
Harlan is survived by his loving family: wife, Dolores; sons, Eric Poppler of Hamburg, Harlan Jr. (Jennifer) Poppler of Waverly; daughter, Barbara (Nathan) Minzel of Carver; grandchildren, Brady and Nick Poppler, Brett, Halli, Dani and Shayne Poppler, Vivian, Trever, and Everett Minzel; sister, Sandra Poppler of Carver; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol and Tom Muelken of Shakopee, Rose and Paul Krueger of Prior Lake, Alice and Bob Busacker of Jordan, Betty and Jerry Meuffels of Gaylord, Paul and Nellie Hennen of Cologne, Theresa and Allen Hanson of Osakis, Danny Hennen of Prior Lake, Allen and Laura Hennen of Montgomery, Ann and Pat Schuneman of Arlington, Mary Hennen of Prior Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
