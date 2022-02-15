Obituary for Harlan Edwin Segler

Harlan Edwin Segler, age 84, of rural Jordan, placed his life in the hands of the Lord on February 13, 2022 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 17, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan starting at 11 a.m. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the mass and on Wednesday, February 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation in Jordan.
Harlan was born the second of eight children on July 17, 1937 in Norwood, MN to parents Edwin and Esther (Foster) Segler. He was baptized and confirmed at the Reformed Church of Hamburg.
Harlan attended country school in Norwood, and later attended the Emmanuel Parochial School in Fish Lake. In those days it was the oldest boy's responsibility to help care for the family, so he left school to help his dad on the family farm as well as the neighbors farms. At the age of 17, Harlan started working for the State of Minnesota as a Highway maintenance worker (No, he didnt just lean on a shovel all day). After working with the state for a few years, Harlan attended Dunwoody College to receive a certificate in mechanics. Harlan also received a certificate of Commendation from Governor Jesse Ventura in recognition of his 47 years of service to the State of Minnesota. Harlan holds the record for Most Consecutive Paychecks received from the State of Minnesota, a fact he was very proud of.
When Harlan was 22, his sister Diane roped him into attending prom with her best friend Carol. That was the beginning of the romance of a lifetime. Carol became his best friend and the pair rarely spent more than a few hours apart for the next 57 years.
On May 22, 1965 Harlan married the woman he called "Gorgeous. Three years later the couple was blessed with a son, Gregory Ronald. Another three years later, they welcomed home their daughter, Juile Lynn, and their family of 4 was complete. Harlan continued to work for the state, running his hobby farm, and working on his friends and familys cars that lined up in his driveway.
Harlan's two stall garage was a man cave for not only his friends, but also for his little brother Buckwheat's buddies. Harlan just had to be sure that when they were grabbing a beer from the dual door fridge they opened it correctly. These "buddies once thought they accidentally killed Harlan at Buckwheat's stag party. They thought that Harlan had fallen and hit his head on his vice, when in reality, he fell with a bottle of ketchup and the bottle exploded. Harlan also took care of some mangey farm cats that he always complained about. But, those cats had it better than most inside cats.
Harlan and Carol took many amazing vacations together. The couple visited all 50 states as well as Mexico, the Bahamas, and took many bus trips. He also enjoyed his many adventures with Gene Hauer including trips to Florida and up north to run a sugar beet harvester.
Harlan was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and volunteered whenever asked. He loved to play cards and tinker on the farm, but his true passion was fixing up old cars and antique tractors with his son. Him and Greg have been members of the Credit River Antique Tractor club for over 15 years.
Harlan was always the first to lend a helping hand when needed, wrap you in a big warm hug whenever he saw you or shake your hand with his big paw-like hands. There was never a speck of dirt on his truck and his shop was cleaner than most people's houses.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Segler; children, Greg Segler and Juile Segler; grandchildren, Cassandra (Matthew) Ullom and Travis Jeurissen; great-grandchildren, Hailee and Aidan Ullom; Siblings, Diane Schroeder, Donna Busacker, Dale (Peggy) Segler, Charles Segler; sister-in-law, Jeanne Segler.
Preceded by siblings, infant brother, Darlene (Ralph) Borka, Bruce Buckwheat Segler; brothers-in-law, Keith Schroeder, and William Busacker.
