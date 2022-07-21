Obituary for Harlan "Har" Lindgren

Harlan "Har" Lindgren, age 86, of Shakopee, passed away on July 11, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 S. Marschall Rd., Shakopee. Pastor Ken Krause will preside and Harlans grandchildren will act as urnbearers.
A determined and loving man, Harlan is deeply missed by his wife, Bev Lindgren; children, Melody (Dale) Mathison, Garth (Kristen) Lindgren, Phil Lindgren; grandchildren, Tyler Mathison, Rachel Mathison; Katie (Jon) Anderson, Kari (Ryan) Roukert, Marie (Stephen) Davitt, Jonah (Lyndsey Selisky) Lindgren and Andy (Katey) Lindgren; great-grandchildren, Bryn, Zane, and Adrianna; sisters, Lynn Karges, Arlyss Eby; other loving relatives and friends.
Harlan is greeted in Heaven by his parents; siblings, Allston (Dorothy) Lindgren, Marilyn (Ralph) Korn; infant sister, Doreen, brothers-in-law, Dean Karges, and Dave Eby.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Shakopee