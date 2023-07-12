Obituary for Harlow E. Johnson Sr.

Harlow E. Johnson Sr., age 88, of Chaska, died peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 9:45 a.m. with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Harlow was born June 7, 1935 in Minneapolis, to Torphin and Florence (Harlow) Johnson, one of two children. While attending Vocational High School in Minneapolis, at age 16 he honorably served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves, active duty, during the Korean Conflict. After graduating high school he served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He then went to work at the Heart-Carter Factory until becoming an entrepreneur owning and operating several restaurants, a bar and Johnson’s Painting of Chaska and also worked at the Co-op school, Chaska, in maintenance until retiring. He enjoyed boating, waterskiing, playing baseball and bowling. He also enjoyed playing poker and cribbage. After retiring, Harlow enjoyed traveling with his wife of 32 years; they traveled abroad and domestically to visit family and friends. They enjoyed casinos and seeing the sights together.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jean Fitzgerald Johnson.
Survivors include his children, Harlow Jr. and Michael (Kim), both of Chaska, Linda (Dave) Weber of WA; seven stepchildren; sister, Mary Holmquist of Chaska; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.