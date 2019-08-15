Obituary for Harold A. Pass

Harold A. Pass, age 85, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.
Harold was born July 10, 1934 in Shakopee, the son of Theodore "Ted" and Catherine (Gelhaye) Pass. He is a veteran of the United States Army Reserves, and was proud to be a member of the Father Lucian Galtier Assembly of the Shakopee Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus #1685.
Prior to retirement, Harry worked for the City of Shakopee in the Public Works Department. He enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, camping, coaching, umpiring and farming at a young age. He loved wrestling with his grandchildren, and spending time with his loving wife and family and friends.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen; children, Diane (Mike) Gregor, Gloria (Charlie) Bisek, Ken (Tonia), Cheryl (Lonnie) Luce, Renee Hentges, Jim (Amber). Harry was very proud of his 20 grandchildren, David Gregor, Tanner and Tyler Bisek, Meagan (Charlie) Theis, Kevin (Sammie) Pass and Alex Pass (fiancée, Ellen Garner), Kari (Brennan) Ertmer, Katie (David) Huebner and Kelly (Drew) Neubauer, Tim (Sara) Hentges, Tom Hentges, Samantha Hentges and Trevor Hentges (fiancée, Ashley Wormer), Harry Pass, Jack Pass, Cam Pass, Clay Hanus, Reed Hanus and Paige Hanus; 10 great-grandchildren, Kendra, Asher, Lennox and Harlyn, Levi, Emma, Conley, Laila, Emmitt and Harper; siblings, Betty Weckman, Marcie (Rich) VonBank, Gene (Jodi) Pass; sister-in-law, Ruth Pass.
Preceded in death by sons, Joseph and Dale; grandson, Travis Hentges and son-in-law, Mark Hentges; brother, Jerome; brother-in-law, Jerry Weckman.
Visitation is Thursday, August 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., concluding with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, #952-445-2755. Visitation is also Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday at 11 a.m. at Church of St. Mary, 535 S. Lewis St., Shakopee. Presiding is Reverend Erik Lundgren. Serving as pallbearers will be Harry's grandsons. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee, military honors will be provided by the Shakopee Veterans Honor Guard.
