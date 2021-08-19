Obituary for Harold E. Cook

Harold E. Cook, age 77, of Emily, passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m. August 18 at the St. Emilys Catholic Church with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, at the Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter, MN.
Harold was born in St. Peter to Wilfred and Patricia (Stafford) Cook. He and his family grew up on the Cook Brothers Family Mink Farm, where he lived until 1962 when he enlisted in the Navy and became an aviation mechanic. After the Navy he attended The Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK which started his 35+ year career with Northwest Airlines.
On January 27, 1968 he married Sandra Morgan. Harold was an avid outdoorsman; he was a hunter and fisherman. You could always find him at Swan Lake with his brothers, sons, and nephews. Harold always enjoyed a good card game, golfing, bingo and going to the meat raffles where he was occasionally referred to as a meat hog. He remained active through all his days racing snowmobiles, to hunting and fishing out west and in Canada. Whether he was riding through the woods on an ATV, camping at some scenic location, or just having coffee, he offered a smile that could light up the room. He was loved by all who knew him.
Harold is survived by his children; David (Kim) of Rochester, Gretchen Whitney of Omaha, NE and Morgan Cook from Minneapolis; grandchildren, Grant Whitney and Garrison Whitney; siblings, John, Jim, Tom; loving partner, Sharon Timmons, and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; parents, Wilford and Patricia; and sister, Patty.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.