Obituary for Harold Edwardsen

Harold Edwardsen, age 78, of Belle Plaine, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Hope Residence in Belle Plaine.
Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Home Belle Plaine Chapel, 611 West Main Street, Belle Plaine, MN, with Pastor Patrick Feldhus officiating. The inurnment will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.
Harold was born March 7, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Theodore and Julie (Lechman) Edwardsen, one of two boys.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Theodore.
Survivors include his niece, Lori (Todd) Strand of Chanhassen; nephews, Drew and Marco; sister-in-law, Jill Edwardsen of Cologne; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.